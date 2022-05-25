UMH Properties completes $3.9M purchase of manufactured home community in Alabama
May 25, 2022 4:44 PM ETUMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) on Wednesday has closed its $3.9M acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Dothan, Alabama.
- The community consists of 139 developed homesites, of which approximately 6% are occupied, the residential REIT said. It's situated on 36 acres of land.
- Moreover, "the vacant sites are being acquired below replacement cost and give us a runway to grow profitability in the future which will result in significant property appreciation," said UMH CEO and President Samuel A. Landy. We have strong rental demand in the market and plan to fill this community with rental homes."
- Note that UMH (UMH) operates 130 manufactured home communities located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina.
- At the end of March, UMH acquired Pennsylvania manufactured home community.