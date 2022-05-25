Why did Grab Holdings drop today? Two more executives leave
May 25, 2022 4:47 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) dropped 5.1% in Wednesday trading after news that two high-level executives at the company's fintech unit have quit, Reuters reported citing two sources.
- The executives join a string of departures as the Singapore-based delivery and ride-hailing company revamps management at the loss-making group.
- Chris Yeo, who heads Grab's (GRAB) payments and rewards business, and Jeffrey Goh, who leads the payments gateway business, are leaving. Yeo has been with the company for almost six years, Reuters said.
- Grab (GRAB) stock has plunged 78% in the past year, compared with the S&P 500's 4.6% decline, as seen in this chart.
- In Q1 2022, the company's adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $287M from 111M.