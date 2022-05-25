MeridianLink's CFO Chad Martin resigns, Sean Blitchok to join as new CFO

May 25, 2022 4:51 PM ETMeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) said on Wednesday that Chad Martin will resign from his position as chief financial officer, effective May 31, to pursue a new role at a private equity firm.
  • The company said its CEO Nicolaas Vlok will serve as interim CFO until Sean Blitchok joins the company as CFO on June 13.
  • Martin, who worked at MeridianLink for four years, was instrumental in taking the company public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021.
  • Blitchok has held leadership roles at Salesforce.com, BlackLine, Hewlett-Packard, and Honeywell International. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.