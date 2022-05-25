MeridianLink's CFO Chad Martin resigns, Sean Blitchok to join as new CFO
May 25, 2022 4:51 PM ETMeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) said on Wednesday that Chad Martin will resign from his position as chief financial officer, effective May 31, to pursue a new role at a private equity firm.
- The company said its CEO Nicolaas Vlok will serve as interim CFO until Sean Blitchok joins the company as CFO on June 13.
- Martin, who worked at MeridianLink for four years, was instrumental in taking the company public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021.
- Blitchok has held leadership roles at Salesforce.com, BlackLine, Hewlett-Packard, and Honeywell International.