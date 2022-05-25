Venture Global LNG announced a final investment decision on Wednesday to build the proposed Plaquemines liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana.

The company said it closed on the $13.2B project financing for the 13.3M metric tons/year initial phase of the project and the associated Gator Express pipeline, making it the first U.S. LNG project to reach financial close since Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass - which loaded its first LNG cargo earlier this year - in August 2019.

Venture Global said it has 20-year agreements to sell LNG covering 80% of the full 20M tons/year Plaquemines project.

Plaquemines LNG phase 1 customers include PGNiG, Sinopec (SNP), CNOOC (OTCPK:CEOHF), Shell (SHEL) and EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF), while phase 2 customers so far are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Petronras and New Fortress Energy (NFE).

Marketing is under way for the company's third facility, CP2 LNG, which has secured sales agreements with Exxon and New Fortress Energy.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (UNL)

Venture Global LNG said earlier this month that it will supply 2M metric tons/year of LNG - 1M tons/year from Plaquemines LNG and another 1M from CP2 LNG - to Exxon's Asia Pacific unit.