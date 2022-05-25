Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio expands at 4.0% annualized rate in April
May 25, 2022 4:59 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 4.0% in April, slowing from March's print of 11.5%, according to its monthly volume statistics released on Wednesday.
- Mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.8% in April vs. +10.9% in March.
- Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume of $24.3B in April represented 49% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances, the report said.
- Single-family delinquency rate of 0.85% in April improved from 0.92% in the prior month, while its multifamily delinquency rate remained unchanged at 0.8%.
- Aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio declined by ~$10.6B in April.
- Previously, (April 25) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 11.5% in March.