Mid-Southern Bancorp expands repurchase pact additional 142K shares
May 25, 2022 5:02 PM ETMid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, has expanded the number of shares eligible for repurchase under its previously adopted stock repurchase program.
- Under the expanded repurchase program, the Co. may repurchase an additional 142K shares of its common stock, or ~5% of the current outstanding shares.
- The Company repurchased 277,352 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $14.08/share under the stock repurchase plan it adopted on August 26, 2020 and amended on November 17, 2021.
- With the expansion, there are a total of 176,648 shares remaining to be purchased as approved by the Board of Directors.