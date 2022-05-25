Mid-Southern Bancorp expands repurchase pact additional 142K shares

May 25, 2022 5:02 PM ETMid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, has expanded the number of shares eligible for repurchase under its previously adopted stock repurchase program.
  • Under the expanded repurchase program, the Co. may repurchase an additional 142K shares of its common stock, or ~5% of the current outstanding shares.
  • The Company repurchased 277,352 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $14.08/share under the stock repurchase plan it adopted on August 26, 2020 and amended on November 17, 2021.
  • With the expansion, there are a total of 176,648 shares remaining to be purchased as approved by the Board of Directors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.