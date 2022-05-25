City Holding announces share buyback of up to 1M common shares
May 25, 2022 5:05 PM ETCity Holding Company (CHCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Bank holding company City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) on Wednesday said its board had authorized a share buyback of up to 1M of the company's common shares, representing about 7% of City's outstanding shares.
- CHCO stock earlier closed -0.4% at $80.59.
- The company rescinded the previous share repurchase plan approved March 31, 2021 as part of the new authorization.
- Through Wednesday, the company repurchased 826.3K shares under the March 2021 plan.
- The company currently has 14.9M outstanding common shares.
- CHCO is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, which operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.