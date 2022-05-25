Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) has turned 5.7% lower after hours following its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, where the company missed expectations on top and bottom lines and swung to a net loss amid some higher costs tied to its ViaSat-3 service launch.

Revenues grew by just under 18% year-over-year to $701.7 million, a figure that was down sequentially by about 2.5% and missed consensus. Satellite services contributed heavily to that gain, thanks to 40% more in-flight connectivity aircraft in service vs. the prior year.

The revenue gains included the impact of acquisitions of RigNet and EBI that it wrapped up during the quarter; organic revenue grew 8% year-over-year.

The company swung to a net loss of $29 million vs. a prior-year gain of $7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 9% as the company boosted costs to ramp up for launching ViaSat-3, as well as "increased investments in growth R&D enabled by earnings in prior periods, certain product shipment delays due to spot supply chain issues, and product mix changes."

Revenue by segment: Government Systems, $278 million (flat); Satellite Services, $305 million (up 32%); Commercial Networks, $119 million (up 40%).

Consolidated awards rose 10% to $653 million, swelling the backlog to $2.0 billion.

With a new $700 million term loan, liquidity increased to $947 million at quarter-end.