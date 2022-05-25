Hot Stocks: Retail rebound; WEN rallies on potential sale; PPC sets high; VRCA, ASGN fall

The release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting gave a late-day lift to Wall Street, helping the major averages post solid gains on Wednesday. The Nasdaq led the advance, climbing by 1.5%.

A rebound in the retail sector contributed to the gains. This came amid ongoing reports about a sale of Kohl's (KSS), as well as earnings from Nordstrom and Best Buy (BBY). Macy's (M), Dillard's (DDS) and Gap (GPS) were among the other high-profile names that showed notable gains.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) represented another standout gainer, climbing on news that the firm's biggest shareholder was looking to sell the company. Meanwhile, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) added to recent gains to set a fresh 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) plunged almost 60% on a major regulatory setback. At the same time, ASGN Inc. (ASGN) was dragged down by a negative analyst comment, falling to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Department stores and mall retailers saw buying interest, as investors looked for bargains among the beaten-down names in the group. The sector got a boost from Kohl's (KSS), which rallied on additional reports concerning its plans to sell itself.

According to Reuters, some bidders for the retailer are willing to pay as much as $62 a share. KSS, which touched a 52-week low of $34.68 earlier this week, climbed almost 12% on the news, finishing Wednesday's trading at $40.48.

Retailers, which have been under pressure lately following weak results from Target and Walmart, also got a boost from recent earnings issued by Nordstrom and Best Buy (BBY).

Elsewhere in the sector, Macy's (M) climbed about 9%, while Dillard's (DDS) posted an advance of 12%. Gap (GPS) also rallied around 12%.

Standout Gainer

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) rallied after its largest holder said it was looking into a potential sale of the fast-food chain. The stock rose 10% on the news.

Trian Partners, which owns a 19% stake in WEN, said it plans to explore a transaction with the company. In a filing, the investment vehicle for billionaire Nelson Peltz specified that "such a potential transaction could include an acquisition, business combination (such as a merger, consolidation, tender offer or similar transaction) or other transaction that would result in the acquisition of control."

WEN finished Wednesday's session at $17.86, an advance of $1.59. The stock is bouncing off a 52-week low of $15.76 reached earlier this month.

Standout Loser

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) fell off a cliff after it failed to achieve U.S. regulatory approval for a medicine to treat a viral skin disease called molluscum contagiosum. The stock plunged 59% on the news.

The company revealed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined its New Drug Application for its VP-102 product. The regulatory body cited deficiencies related to a manufacturing partner that makes Verrica's bulk solution drug product.

VRCA cratered $3.55 to end at $2.01. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $1.88. The stock had set a 52-week high of $14.78 in September.

Notable New High

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) added to a steady advance it has seen over the past two and a half months, rising another 3% on Wednesday to reach a new 52-week high.

Many food and beverage stocks have held up well during the recent general downturn on Wall Street, as investors have turned towards defensive stocks. This has included PPC, one of the country's largest chicken producers.

PPC advanced 99 cents to close at $32.21. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $32.26.

Shares have been rising steadily since the first half of March, coming off its 2022 closing low of $21.07. PPC has climbed 53% since that point.

Lately, the advance has been helped by strong earnings released in late April.

Notable New Low

A bearish analyst comment prompted selling in shares of ASGN Inc. (ASGN). The stock fell 6% during the session, reaching a new 52-week low.

Credit Suisse downgraded ASGN to Underperform from Neutral, saying the IT services and staffing company is facing an "uncertain" macro environment. The firm also cut its price target to $90 from $110.

"While 2022 [estimates] seems achievable, 2023 is more aspirational—which could create multiple pressure—as we sit 5% below the Street," analyst Kevin McVeigh wrote.

Weighed down by the news, ASGN plummeted to an intraday 52-week low of $90.96. Shares recovered a bit before the close but still posted a decline of $6.48. The stock concluded trading at $94.

Wednesday's slide extended recent losses, with ASGN falling 17% over the past month.

