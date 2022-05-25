Cinemark founder steps out of chairman's role, will remain on board

  • Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) says that Executive Chairman and founder Lee Roy Mitchell has moved out of that board leadership role and will remain a director.
  • Carlos Sepulveda, lead director since 2016, is taking over as chairman.
  • The 85-year-old Mitchell and wife Tandy Mitchell founded Cinemark in 1984, and he served as CEO before taking the executive chairman post 26 years ago.
  • "Carlos is a natural successor given his tenure and demonstrated success as Lead Director, his strong understanding of our industry and our Company, and his wealth of knowledge," Mitchell says.
