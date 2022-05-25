Jim Breyer, a noted venture capital and CEO of namesake Breyer Capital said he believes Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) intrinsic value is $25 to $30/share.

Elon Musk "is paying too much for Twitter," Breyer said earlier in an interview with CNBC from Davos, Switzerland. "I think the fair value of Twitter, in my humble opinion, is $25 to to $30."

Breyer's comments come as some believe Musk's recent battle with Twitter over the deal may be an effort by the billionaire Tesla (TSLA) CEO to get a price cut for the transaction. Twitter told employees last week it wouldn't renegotiate the agreed price of $54.20/share.

Twitter jumped 9.4% in postmarket trading on Wednesday after a new amended ownership filing from Elon Musk, stating that he's raised his aggregate equity commitment for a proposed $44 billion takeover of the company.

Breyer also said in the interview that stocks he's recent recently purchased include Blackstone (BX), where he's a board member, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Earlier Wednesday, Twitter held its annual meeting with no Musk details, but some board surprises.