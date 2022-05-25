Lung cancer diagnostics developer BioAffinity sets terms for $10M IPO

BioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) has set terms for a proposed $10M initial public offering aimed at raising funds to help commercialize its non-invasive diagnostic product for the early detection of lung cancer.

The diagnostics developer said that it plans to offer 1.5M units at an assumed price of $6.75 per unit, a number that could likely change. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $8.10, or 120% of the public price.

Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares and/or warrants at the public price to cover any overallotments. WallachBeth Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

BioAffinity plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BIAF. The company also plans to conduct a 1-for-7 reverse stock split ahead of the listing.

The company estimates the deal will generate net proceeds of $8.3M or $9.7M if the underwriters’ option is exercised in full and units are priced at $6.75 per share.

BioAffinity’s lead product, CyPath Lung, is a diagnostic for the early detection of lung cancer. The company plans to market the product first as a diagnostic while it seeks FDA medical device authorization. In addition to CyPath Lung, the company is developing additional oncology and lung diagnostics and researching possible targeted cancer therapies.

The biotech group is still operating in the red. For 2021, it reported a net loss of $6.3M and no revenue.

