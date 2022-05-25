Lockheed Martin, Filecoin to seek hosting blockchain technology in space

May 25, 2022 1:51 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Missile launch at night. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Filecoin Foundation announced plans this week to seek to make an open-source blockchain network accessible in space, in an effort to build infrastructure that could sustain life in space, CoinDesk reported on Tuesday.

Lockheed (LMT) and Filecoin plan to identify a satellite or other space-faring platform that can hold the technology to operate an InterPlanetary File System node, the groups told an event hosted by Filecoin on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, according to CoinDesk.

The idea is to reduce latency when downloading data from remote locations such as the moon, according to Marta Belcher, head of policy at Protocol Labs, which is the original developer behind IPFS' code and a key player in the Filecoin ecosystem.

Lockheed (LMT) VP of advanced programs development Joe Landon said the move is meant to anticipate an emerging "space economy," according to the report.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) "will deliver long-term outperforming capital gains and strong dividend growth" for investors, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

