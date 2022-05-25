Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Filecoin Foundation announced plans this week to seek to make an open-source blockchain network accessible in space, in an effort to build infrastructure that could sustain life in space, CoinDesk reported on Tuesday.

Lockheed (LMT) and Filecoin plan to identify a satellite or other space-faring platform that can hold the technology to operate an InterPlanetary File System node, the groups told an event hosted by Filecoin on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, according to CoinDesk.

The idea is to reduce latency when downloading data from remote locations such as the moon, according to Marta Belcher, head of policy at Protocol Labs, which is the original developer behind IPFS' code and a key player in the Filecoin ecosystem.

Lockheed (LMT) VP of advanced programs development Joe Landon said the move is meant to anticipate an emerging "space economy," according to the report.

