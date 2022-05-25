Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is considering a sale of its Insinkerator waste disposal business, which could fetch as much as $3B, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The company is working with an adviser to look at options for the unit, which could attract interest from private equity firms and publicly traded rivals, according to the report.

Insinkerator makes garbage disposal products as well as instant hot water dispensers for households.

Emerson (EMR) has been an active dealmaker, closing the merger of its industrial software arm with Aspen Technology earlier this month.