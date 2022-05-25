Emerson weighs potential $3B sale of garbage disposal unit - Bloomberg

May 25, 2022 7:07 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is considering a sale of its Insinkerator waste disposal business, which could fetch as much as $3B, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The company is working with an adviser to look at options for the unit, which could attract interest from private equity firms and publicly traded rivals, according to the report.

Insinkerator makes garbage disposal products as well as instant hot water dispensers for households.

Emerson (EMR) has been an active dealmaker, closing the merger of its industrial software arm with Aspen Technology earlier this month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.