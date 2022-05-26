Boeing (NYSE:BA) and NASA safely landed the Starliner spacecraft in the New Mexico desert on Wednesday, completing the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 to the International Space Station to help prove the system is ready to fly astronauts.

Starliner landed at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range four hours after departing the space station, wrapping up the six-day flight.

OFT-2 marks a critical development milestone in Starliner's development, which has run into several obstacles and delays since 2019 that have cost Boeing (BA) nearly $600M.

The next Starliner mission is expected to be the Crew Flight Test, or CFT, flying its first astronauts to the space station later this year or early next year.

The Boeing (BA) is still playing catch-up to Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE), which has flown four astronaut rotations to the space station and reportedly is raising money in a new funding round that would value the company at $125B.