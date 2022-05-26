PetroTal GAAP EPS of $0.07, revenue of $92.75M
May 26, 2022 2:06 AM ETPetroTal Corp. (PTALF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PetroTal press release (OTCPK:PTALF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.07.
- Revenue of $92.75M (+186.6% Y/Y).
- Generated record net operating income and EBITDA of $64.2M and $58.7M, respectively, more than tripling the equivalent amounts from Q1 2021.
- Achieved record quarterly production of 11,746 barrels of oil per day and record quarterly sales of 15,518 bopd, up 60% and 80%, respectively, from Q1 2021.
Outlook: The Q2-Q4 2022 drilling schedule now anticipates well 14H being drilled in late 2022 with completion deferred into early 2023.
The company expects to surpass production of 20,000 bopd, and will require use of the ONP route by Q4 2022, which coincides with its estimated maintenance completion.
The 2022 capital program has been reduced by approximately $9 million comprised of infrastructure project deferrals into 2023.