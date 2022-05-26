the prior guidance of $1.88B-$1.90B . The company also raised FY23 adjusted free cash flow margin to 16% from prior 15%. The cloud-based data-management technology company expects Q2 product revenue to be between $435M-$440M and narrowed its FY23 product revenue guidance to be in a range of $1.885B to $1.9B from

Analyst are concerned about the results, highlighting the company’s consumption-based business model:

Citi reiterates buy rating on Snow. Citi cited another softer performance that reflected rapid decelerating growth. Analyst is cautious about the consumption models as organizations will optimize costs and budgets heading into a potential downturn.Barclays maintain overweight rating on the shares. While the analyst is positive about strong free cash flow, it raises concerns on performance of consumption model.

Snow's result are hitting other cloud software stocks as well: Datadog (DDOG) falls 4.8%, Zscaler (ZS) is down 1.9% and Teradata (TDC) has sunk 4.44%.