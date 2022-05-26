First Busey Corporation prices ~$98.5M of subordinated notes offering
May 26, 2022 3:10 AM ETFirst Busey Corporation (BUSE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has priced its public offering of $100.0M of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 for expected net proceeds of ~$98.5M.
- Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 5.000% p.a. from the original issue date to, but excluding, June 15, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus a spread of 252 basis points from and including, June 15, 2027, payable quarterly in arrears.
- Offering is expected to close on June 2, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Corporate Profile
- As of March 31, 2022, the company is a $12.57B financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.