First Busey Corporation prices ~$98.5M of subordinated notes offering

May 26, 2022 3:10 AM ETFirst Busey Corporation (BUSE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has priced its public offering of $100.0M of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 for expected net proceeds of ~$98.5M.
  • Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 5.000% p.a. from the original issue date to, but excluding, June 15, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus a spread of 252 basis points from and including, June 15, 2027, payable quarterly in arrears.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 2, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Corporate Profile
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company is a $12.57B financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.
