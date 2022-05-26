Johnson Matthey to divest part of its Battery Materials business to EV Metals Group

May 26, 2022 3:24 AM ETJohnson Matthey Plc (JMPLF), JMPLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) to divest part of its Battery Materials business to EV Metals Group, a global battery chemicals and technology business for a total consideration of £50M in cash and Johnson Matthey will receive a minority equity stake in EV Metals.
  • The sale includes Johnson Matthey's assets at the Battery Technology Centre in Oxford & Battery Technology Centre and pilot plant in Billingham, a research centre in Moosburg, Germany and the partly constructed site in Konin, Poland.
  • The sale does not include Johnson Matthey's LFP facility in Canada, which will be acquired by Nano One®, a clean technology innovator in battery materials.
  • EV Metals Group committed to investing in the business to commercialise CAM technology and preserve skilled jobs in UK.
  • The deal is expected to complete over Summer 2022.
