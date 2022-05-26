European stocks muted as global markets react to Fed minutes regarding rate hikes

May 26, 2022 4:03 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London +0.24%.
  • Germany +0.58%.
  • France +0.57%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.35% higher in early trade, with oil and gas stocks adding to lead gains while tech stocks fell.
  • Bank of Russia lowers key rate to 11% from 14%.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 2.71%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 0.89%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 1.86%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.09%; CAC +0.73%; DAX +0.41% and EURO STOXX +0.52%.
