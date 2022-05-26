J&J, Legend Biotech's Carvykti gets conditional approval in EU to treat multiple myeloma

May 26, 2022 4:47 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), JNJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) CAR-T therapy Carvykti to treat certain adults with multiple myeloma (MM).
  • Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) can now be used to treat adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have shown disease progression on the last therapy.
  • "The approval of CARVYKTI® by the European Commission marks Legend’s first approval in the region and is a significant milestone as we advance our commitment to bring innovative cell therapies to patients with the highest unmet need," said Legend Biotech CEO Ying Huang.
  • The EC approval follows a positive opinion by a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March.
  • The approval was backed by data from a trial called CARTITUDE-1.
  • Earlier in the year, Carvykti was approved in the U.S. for similar use.
  • MM is a cancer that forms in a plasma cell, a type of white blood cell.
