Spain to buy Bavarian Nordic's smallpox vaccine Imvanex to combat monkeypox - Reuters
May 26, 2022 5:21 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF), BVNRYBAVNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said the country was buying Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) (BAVN) smallpox vaccine Imvanex to fight monkeypox, Reuters reported.
- The Denmark-based company had said a week ago that it secured a contract from an undisclosed European country to supply Imvanex. And a day ago, Bavarian said it got another contract from an undisclosed country for Imvanex to help prevent monkeypox.
- The company's smallpox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Imvanex in Europe, as Jynneos in the U.S. and under the name Imvamune in Canada. The vaccine is approved for use against monkeypox in the U.S. and Canada.
- Darias said the Spanish government plans to distribute the vaccine proportionally among its regions, according to the report.
- Out of the total cases in Spain, 51 were reported from Madrid, mostly traced from an adult sauna while four were from Canary Islands, added the report.
- Separately, about two days ago an adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) had said that the monkeypox outbreak in developed countries seem to have been caused due to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe, Associated Press reported.