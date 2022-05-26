iQIYI Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.1B beats by $40M
- iQIYI press release (NASDAQ:IQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.1B (-8.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- The average daily number of total subscribing members3 for the quarter was 101.4 million, compared to 105.4 million for the same period in 2021 and 97.0 million for the fourth quarter in 2021.
- The monthly average revenue per membership for the first quarter was RMB14.69, compared to RMB13.64 for the same period in 2021 and RMB14.16 for the fourth quarter in 2021, increasing 8% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $814.8M.