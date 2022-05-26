PayPal invests in financial services firm Jetty
May 26, 2022 5:39 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has made an investment in real estate-focused financial services company, Jetty.
- Jetty aims to support renters and properties at every stage of the rental journey. The latest funding from PayPal Ventures and Experian Ventures will allow the company to accelerate the growth of its existing suite of products and invest in product expansion.
- Specifically, the fresh capital will support the launch of a new credit building service, "Jetty Credit", which will facilitate the reporting of rent payments to credit bureaus to provide additional data that could help renters boost their credit scores.
- PayPal (PYPL) reported a mixed performance for Q1.
- Shares have slumped 59% YTD and 69% over the past year.
