Horace Mann Educators announces $50M stock buyback plan
May 26, 2022 5:55 AM ETHorace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) has announced a new share repurchase program to buyback up to $50M shares.
- The company had repurchased a total of $95.5M shares since 2011 through May 24 as part of programs authorized in 2011 and 2015. Key transactions in recent years have more than doubled the company’s capital generating capacity.
- CEO Marita Zuraitis stated, "Beginning in 2023, we are targeting 10% average annual EPS growth and sustained double-digit ROEs, driven by our profitable growth. As a result, we now expect to generate more than $50M in excess capital each year. This is in addition to the more than $50M in cash dividends we already pay annually."
- The financial services firm also declared a $0.32/share quarterly dividend