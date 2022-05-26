Horace Mann Educators announces $50M stock buyback plan

May 26, 2022 5:55 AM ETHorace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) has announced a new share repurchase program to buyback up to $50M shares.
  • The company had repurchased a total of $95.5M shares since 2011 through May 24 as part of programs authorized in 2011 and 2015. Key transactions in recent years have more than doubled the company’s capital generating capacity.
  • CEO Marita Zuraitis stated, "Beginning in 2023, we are targeting 10% average annual EPS growth and sustained double-digit ROEs, driven by our profitable growth. As a result, we now expect to generate more than $50M in excess capital each year. This is in addition to the more than $50M in cash dividends we already pay annually."
  • The financial services firm also declared a $0.32/share quarterly dividend
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.