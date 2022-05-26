US government boosting efforts to improve access to Pfizer's COVID pill Paxlovid - AP
May 26, 2022 5:59 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. government is taking initiatives to make Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID pill Paxlovid available as it expects coronavirus infections will continue to spread in the summer travel season, Associated Press reported.
- The country's first U.S. government backed test-to-treat site will opening on May 26 in Rhode Island, which will provide patients immediate access to the antiviral therapy if they test positive for the virus. Additional such sites will open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, the report added.
- The government will also send federal prescribers to certain Minnesota-run testing sites next week to change the sites into test-to-treat centers.
- A clearer guidance was also sent to physicians to support them in ascertaining how to manage Paxlovid’s interactions with other medicines.
- The government has ordered 20M courses of Paxlovid but the risk of the stock getting over this winter remains if the pill continues to be used widely, added the report.
- As of May 25, the total cases in U.S. were ~83.4M, while the daily average is ~104.4K, according to the CDC.