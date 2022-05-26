Royal Bank of Canada Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.96 beats by C$0.28, revenue of C$11.22B misses by C$710M

May 26, 2022 6:04 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Royal Bank of Canada press release (NYSE:RY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.96 beats by C$0.28.
  • Revenue of C$11.22B (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by C$710M.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.2% while supporting strong client-driven organic growth.
  • In addition, this quarter the company returned $3.6 billion to our shareholders through common share buybacks and dividends. And today, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share reflecting an increase of $0.08 or 7%.
  • Total PCL of $(342) million decreased $246 million from a year ago. PCL on loans of $(330) million decreased $247 million, largely due to releases of provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking in the current quarter as compared to provisions taken in the prior year.
