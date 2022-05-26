Baozun Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.00 misses by $0.10, revenue of $313M beats by $29.8M

  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.00 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $313M (-1.7% Y/Y) beats by $29.8M.
  • Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”)6 was RMB16,997.5 million, an increase of 28.4% year-over-year.
  • Distribution GMV was RMB764.6 million, a decrease of 28.8% year-over-year.
  • Non-distribution GMV was RMB16,232.9 million, an increase of 33.4% year-over-year, of which, consignment model GMV was RMB4,760.6 million, a decrease of 20.7%, and service fee model GMV was RMB11,472.3 million, an increase of 86.1% year-over-year.
  • GMV generated from non-TMALL marketplaces and channels accounted for approximately 40.0% of total GMV during the quarter, compared with 31.9% for the same period of 2021.
  • Number of brand partners for store operations increased to 345 as of March 31, 2022, from 333 as of December 31, 2021.
