TD Bank Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.02 beats by C$0.09, revenue of C$11.26B beats by C$1.08B
May 26, 2022 6:33 AM ET
- TD Bank press release (NYSE:TD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.02 beats by C$0.09.
- Revenue of C$11.26B (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by C$1.08B.
- TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.7%
"We have delivered strong revenue growth across our businesses and we enter the second half of the year well-positioned to support households and businesses as they navigate an evolving economic environment. TD will continue to invest in our people, technology, and innovation to exceed our customers' rapidly changing expectations and help shape the future of banking." said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group