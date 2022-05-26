Nasdaq futures hit by Nvidia; S&P, Dow futures edge up

May 26, 2022 6:33 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Stock index futures point to a mixed open Thursday following some disappointing tech results.

Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are lower. Chip giant Nvidia is off more than 5% premarket on guidance concerns.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.1% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% are higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points to 2.73% and the 2-year yield is down to 3 basis points to 2.47%.

The May Fed minutes out yesterday reaffirmed the roadmap for 50-basis-point hikes at the next two meetings.

Among the last 19 major economic indicators, 13 have missed expectations. But this may not result in a Fed pause, but rather a Fed that doubles down on tightening.

Today investors will get the weekly jobless claims numbers before the open. Economists are looking for a dip to 215K. At the same time the second look at Q1 GDP arrives, with the consensus for a tick down to 1.3% annual growth.

More market-moving will be April pending home sales out right after the start of trading. Sales are seen falling 2% after a 1.2% drop in March.

New home sales for April showed a housing market that is rapidly rolling over.

