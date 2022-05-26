iQIYI stock surges after Q1 earnings topper
May 26, 2022 6:44 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares surged around 10% Thursday morning after the online entertainment services firm reported Q1 results that topped Wall Street estimates.
- The Beijing, China-based company generated adj. diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.20 ($0.03), compared to net loss per ADS of RMB1.30 in the same period of 2021.
- Revenue for the quarter fell 9% Y/Y to $1.1B, with membership service revenue up 4% Y/Y to $705.4M, online ad services revenue down 30% Y/Y to $211M and content distribution revenue down 20% Y/Y to $98.8M.
- The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 101.4M (vs. 105.4M for the same period in 2021), while the monthly average revenue per membership was RMB14.69 (vs. RMB13.64 for the same period in 2021).
- iQIYI (IQ) lowered its R&D expenses by 29% Y/Y primarily due to the decrease of personnel-related compensation expenses.
- The firm ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB5.2 billion ($814.8M).
- IQ shares are up 10% currently, but have slid 74% over the past year