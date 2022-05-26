Build-A-Bear Workshop GAAP EPS of $0.89, revenue of $117.7M
May 26, 2022 6:47 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Build-A-Bear Workshop press release (NYSE:BBW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.89.
- Revenue of $117.7M (+28.4% Y/Y).
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million, as compared to $411.5 million in fiscal 2021; Pre-tax income in the range of $52 million to $62 million, as compared to $50.7 million in fiscal 2021; EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million, as compared to $63.0 million in fiscal 2021; Income tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%; Capital expenditures in the range of $10 to $15 million; Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million; To finish the year with inventory levels below the end of fiscal 2021.