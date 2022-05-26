Peloton amends credit agreement for $1.25B debt facility

May 26, 2022

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) said it signed an amended credit agreement that provides a $750M term loan facility and a $500M revolving credit facility.
  • The $750M term loan, which will be due and payable on May 25, 2027 or, if greater than $200M of the company's 0% convertible senior notes are outstanding on November 16, 2025 (Springing maturity date). The term loan amortizes in quarterly installments of 0.25%, payable at the end of each fiscal quarter and on the maturity date.
  • Peloton said term loan bears interest at a rate equal to, at the company's option, either at the Alternate Base Rate plus 5.50% per annum or the Adjusted Term SOFR Rate plus 6.50% per year.
  • In the $500M revolving credit facility, $35M will mature on June 20, 2024, with the rest ($465M) maturing on December 10, 2026 or if the Springing maturity condition is met and the term loan is outstanding on such date, the Springing maturity date.
  • The company said the key terms of the revolving facility remain substantially unchanged from those in the existing credit agreement.
