Medtronic Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 misses by $0.04, revenue of $8.09B misses by $340M
May 26, 2022 6:49 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Medtronic press release (NYSE:MDT): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $8.09B (-1.2% Y/Y) misses by $340M.
- Shares +0.5% PM.
- The company expects organic revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 in the range of 4% to 5%. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY2023 revenue would be negatively affected by approximately $1B to $1.1B.
- The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.53 to $5.65, including an estimated 20 to 25 cent negative impact from foreign currency translation based on recent foreign currency exchange rates vs. consensus of $5.66.