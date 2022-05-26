Medtronic Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 misses by $0.04, revenue of $8.09B misses by $340M

May 26, 2022 6:49 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Medtronic press release (NYSE:MDT): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $8.09B (-1.2% Y/Y) misses by $340M.
  • Shares +0.5% PM.
  • The company expects organic revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 in the range of 4% to 5%. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY2023 revenue would be negatively affected by approximately $1B to $1.1B.
  • The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.53 to $5.65, including an estimated 20 to 25 cent negative impact from foreign currency translation based on recent foreign currency exchange rates vs. consensus of $5.66.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.