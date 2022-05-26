Buckle GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.22, revenue of $309M beats by $2.29M
May 26, 2022 6:51 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Buckle press release (NYSE:BKE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $309M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.29M.
- Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022 increased 3.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 1, 2021.
- Online sales increased 1.1 percent to $54.3 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $53.7 million for the 13-week period ended May 1, 2021.