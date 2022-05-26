Burlington Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.09, revenue of $1.93B misses by $90M
May 26, 2022 6:53 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Burlington press release (NYSE:BURL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.93B (-11.9% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- Shares -11.6% PM.
- Comparable sales down 18%.
- Q2 Outlook: Comparable store sales to decrease -15% to -13%; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of 1% to 3%; Adjusted EBIT margin to be down 670 to 610 basis points to last year; Effective tax rate of approximately 26% to 27%; Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.18 to $0.31 vs. consensus of $1.05.
- FY2022 Outlook: Comparable store sales to decrease in the range of -9% to -6% for Fiscal 2022, on top of the 15% increase during Fiscal 2021; this translates to a 3-year geometric comparable store sales stack of 5% to 8% versus Fiscal 2019; Capital expenditures to be approximately $730M; To open 120 new stores, while relocating or closing 30 stores, for a total of 90 net new stores in Fiscal 2022; Adjusted EBIT margin to be down 200 to 130 basis points to last year; Effective tax rate of approximately 25% to 26%; Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.00 to $7.00 vs. consensus of $7.15.