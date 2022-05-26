WeWork appoints new finance chief, reaffirms Q2 and FY outlook
May 26, 2022 6:55 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) has appointed Andre J. Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 10, 2022.
- Most recently, Fernandez served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of NCR Corporation.
- Fernandez currently serves on the boards of Givewith, Sachem Acquisition Corp. (SCEM), and Bankroll Club LLC.
- Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman of WeWork, said: “As we continue to advance our efforts to lead the flex space category, I am excited to welcome Andre, a seasoned public company CFO to WeWork’s executive team. With his demonstrated ability to balance operational excellence with financial discipline, Andre will provide instrumental leadership and direction as WeWork transitions from transformation to growth and innovation.”
- The company also reaffirmed its 2Q and FY2022 guidance provided on May 12, 2022. Q2 Revenue guidance of $800M - 825M, tightening from the previous range of $775M - 825M and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $125M to negative $175M.
- The company also updated its FY2022 revenue guidance to $3.40B - 3.50B, a tightening of the $3.35B - 3.50B range provided previously and updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $400M to negative $475M, from negative $400M to negative $500M provided previously.