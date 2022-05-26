Genesco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.53, revenue of $520.79M in-line
May 26, 2022 6:55 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Genesco press release (NYSE:GCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.53.
- Revenue of $520.79M (-3.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Outllok :The Company reaffirms its Fiscal 2023 full year EPS guidance:
- Sales to be up 1% to 3%, compared to FY22, incorporating the impact of the lower exchange rates with a stronger U.S. dollar.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $7.00 to $7.75 vs consensus of $7.41, with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range.2