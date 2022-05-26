Genesco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.53, revenue of $520.79M in-line

May 26, 2022 6:55 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Genesco press release (NYSE:GCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $520.79M (-3.3% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Outllok :The Company reaffirms its Fiscal 2023 full year EPS guidance:
  • Sales to be up 1% to 3%, compared to FY22, incorporating the impact of the lower exchange rates with a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $7.00 to $7.75 vs consensus of $7.41, with an expectation that earnings per share for the year will be near the mid-point of the range.2
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.