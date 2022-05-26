Vinco Ventures trades lower after delaying spinoff of Cryptyde

May 26, 2022 6:56 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Digital motion of market chart and business futuristic stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) fell in early trading on Thursday after the company announced that the board decided to delay the distribution date for the spinoff of Cryptyde due to contractual and regulatory conditions.
  • The company currently expects the distribution date for the Cryptyde spin-off to occur on or about the end of the second quarter, subject to certain contractual and regulatory conditions being met or waived.
  • Shares of BBIG peeled off 8.51% to $2.58 after falling 3.09% on Wednesday. The stock trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.