Vinco Ventures trades lower after delaying spinoff of Cryptyde
May 26, 2022 6:56 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) fell in early trading on Thursday after the company announced that the board decided to delay the distribution date for the spinoff of Cryptyde due to contractual and regulatory conditions.
- The company currently expects the distribution date for the Cryptyde spin-off to occur on or about the end of the second quarter, subject to certain contractual and regulatory conditions being met or waived.
- Shares of BBIG peeled off 8.51% to $2.58 after falling 3.09% on Wednesday. The stock trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.