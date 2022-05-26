Dollar General GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.11, revenue of $8.8B beats by $90M
May 26, 2022 6:57 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Dollar General press release (NYSE:DG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $8.8B (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Same-store sales decreased 0.1%.
- Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance and Store Growth Outlook:
- Net sales growth of approximately 10.0-10.5% vs. 9.42% consensus.
- Same-store sales growth of approximately 3.0-3.5%; compared to its previous expectation of 2.5%.
- Diluted EPS growth in the range of approximately 12% to 14% (12.42% consensus), including an estimated benefit of approximately four percentage points from the 53rd week.
- This Diluted EPS guidance assumes an effective tax rate in the range of 22.5% to 23.0%.
- Share repurchases of approximately $2.75 billion.
- Capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the company’s strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.