Joby Aviation shares pops ~7% after receipt of FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate
May 26, 2022 6:58 AM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares popped ~7% pre-market after the air mobility company announced that it has received a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate from the FAA.
- The certificate came ahead of schedule, with completion of the process originally expected in the second half of 2022.
- Joby (JOBY) is required to receive three FAA approvals to operate its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as an air taxi service in cities and communities across the U.S. The latest certification enables the company to begin on-demand commercial air taxi operations.
- Upon the receipt of a type certificate for the eVTOL aircraft, Joby will complete the FAA review process to add the new aircraft type to its existing air carrier certificate.
- The eVTOL service is targeted for launch in 2024.