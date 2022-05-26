Destination XL GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.10, revenue of $127.7M beats by $13.48M
May 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Destination XL press release (NASDAQ:DXLG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $127.7M (+14.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.48M.
- "Based on our first quarter of fiscal 2022 results, we are reaffirming our sales guidance for fiscal 2022 in a range of $510.0 million to $530.0 million and that the Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2022 is expected to be greater than 10%. Our first-quarter sales exceeded our expectations and we are trending toward the high-end of our range. We remain cautious in our guidance given the continuing uncertainty with respect to global supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages, COVID-19 and geopolitical instability from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all of which could adversely impact our business in the remainder of fiscal 2022."
- FY2022 revenue consensus estimate is $515.7M.