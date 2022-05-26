Alibaba Non-GAAP EPADS of RMB7.95 beats by RMB0.78, revenue of RMB204.05B beats by RMB4.62B
May 26, 2022 7:06 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Alibaba press release (NYSE:BABA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of RMB7.95 beats by RMB0.78.
- Revenue of RMB204.05B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by RMB4.62B.
- Shares up 3% PM.
- Annual active consumers across the world reached approximately 1.31B for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022,
- "Since mid-March 2022, our domestic businesses have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 resurgence in China, particularly in Shanghai. Considering the risks and uncertainties arising from COVID-19, which we are not able to control and are difficult for us to predict, we believe it is prudent at this time not to give financial guidance as we typically do at the start of the fiscal year. However, we believe our Company will continue to generate strong operating cash flow to maintain strategic flexibility as we calibrate our operations against changing economic and competitive circumstances. In fiscal year 2023, our operating principles include focusing on sustainable, high-quality revenue growth and optimizing our cost structure to enhance overall return."