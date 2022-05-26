The Buckle shares boosted by earnings beat, strong sales trends

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) built upon recent pops for the stock on Thursday morning by strapping up an earnings beat.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based fashion retailer notched GAAP EPS of $1.12 and revenue of $309 million for the first quarter, besting the analyst consensus by $0.22 and $2.29 million respectively. Additionally, amid recently reported struggles with comparable sales from numerous peers, the company reported a 3.7% jump for the quarter.

Shares rose over 4% on the report, building upon a double-digit jump in Wednesday’s trading.

To be sure, guidance figures were not included in the company’s quarterly print. That lack of forward looking statements makes the earnings call scheduled for 1PM ET potentially pivotal.

Read more the Quant Ratings for the stock.