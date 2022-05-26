The Buckle shares boosted by earnings beat, strong sales trends

May 26, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

The Buckle Retail Store Exterior

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) built upon recent pops for the stock on Thursday morning by strapping up an earnings beat.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based fashion retailer notched GAAP EPS of $1.12 and revenue of $309 million for the first quarter, besting the analyst consensus by $0.22 and $2.29 million respectively. Additionally, amid recently reported struggles with comparable sales from numerous peers, the company reported a 3.7% jump for the quarter.

Shares rose over 4% on the report, building upon a double-digit jump in Wednesday’s trading.

To be sure, guidance figures were not included in the company’s quarterly print. That lack of forward looking statements makes the earnings call scheduled for 1PM ET potentially pivotal.

Read more the Quant Ratings for the stock.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.