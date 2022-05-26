BitNile defense subsidiary books $8.6M+ orders in Q1

May 26, 2022 7:07 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gresham Worldwide, the global defense subsidiary of BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE), booked new orders worth over $8.6M in Q122 as customers continued buying solutions to assert more control over supply chains.
  • While new orders were down 16% sequentially, Q1 bookings exceeded by 15% the average $7.5M bookings that Gresham Worldwide recorded in the first three quarters in 2021.
  • Bookings for power conversion equipment and displays at Gresham Worldwide operating companies in the U.K. exceeded $3.6M for the quarter.
  • In Israel, additional capital investment during the quarter enabled Enertec Systems 2001 to over$3.1M orders for advanced electronics solutions for the Israeli Air Industries, prime defense contractors and providers of medical calibration and testing systems.
  • In the U.S., Microphase added $1.9M in new orders from the U.S. military and global defense contractors for radio frequency filter and detector log video amplifier product lines.
  • Earlier this month, BitNile stock climbed as Q1 revenue more than doubled
  • NILE shares down ~4% pre-market
