Chindata ADS GAAP EPADS of $0.04 in-line, revenue of $145.22M beats by $13.49M

May 26, 2022 7:08 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Chindata ADS press release (NASDAQ:CD): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $145.22M (+43.1% Y/Y) beats by $13.49M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 60.7% to RMB494.5 million (US$78.0 million), from RMB307.8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Outlook:
  • Revenue:
  • Old: RMB4,070 million – RMB4,170 million, a 42.7-46.2% increase over full year 2021
  • New: RMB4,130 million – RMB4,230 million, a 44.8-48.3% increase over full year 2021
  • Adj EBITDA:
  • Old: RMB2,040 million – RMB2,120 million, a 43.7-49.3% increase over full year 2021
  • New: RMB2,100 million – RMB2,180 million, a 48.0-53.6% increase over full year 2021
