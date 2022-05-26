Macy's (NYSE:M) jumped in early trading after the department store operator sailed past consensus marks with its Q1 earnings report and lifted EPS guidance.

Comparable sales up 12.8% on an owned basis during the quarter and up 12.4% on an owned-plus-licensed basis. Digital sales were up 2% compared to a year ago and were 34% on a two-year comparison. Bloomingdale’s comparable sales on an owned basis were up 28.1% and on an owned-plus-licensed basis were up 26.9%. Bluemercury comparable sales were up 25.2% on an owned and owned-plus-licensed basis.

Macy's (M) noted that macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending increased during the quarter, but saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods. Categories showing sales strength included dresses, women’s shoes, accessories and men’s tailored products.

Customer engagement has improved with approximately 44.4 million active customers shopping the Macy’s brand on a trailing twelve-month basis, up 14% compared to the prior year.

Inventory was up 17% year-over-year and down 10% versus 2019. Macy's (M) noted that inventory performance was impacted by the downshift in consumer demand from active/casual and soft home categories to accelerated demand at occasion-based apparel, coupled with the loosening in supply chain constraints resulting in a higher percentage of receipts than expected.

The read from Macy's on consumer spending seemed to be stronger than what has been heard from some retail peers.

Looking ahead, Macy's (M) sees sales of $24.46B to $24.7B vs. $24.53B consensus and EPS of $4.53 to $4.95 vs. $4.34 consensus.

Shares of Macy's (M) soared 14.89% to $22.07 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.68 to $37.95.