Reata's omaveloxolone gets FDA priority review for rare neuromuscular disorder

May 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Neurological diagnosis of Friedreich"s ataxia. Neurological hammer, shape of brain, pen and pencil the lying on medical report, labeled with diagnosis of Friedreich"s ataxia. Concept for neurology

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Reata Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RETA) omaveloxolone to treat patients with Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
  • FA is a rare genetic, progressive and degenerative neuromuscular disorder.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 30.
  • Under the FDA's priority review the agency expects to make a decision on an application within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
  • The company said its new drug application, which was accepted for review, was backed by data from MOXIe part 2 trial and the MOXIe part 1 and MOXIe extension trials.
  • Reata added that, if approved, omaveloxolone would Be the first approved therapy for FA in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.