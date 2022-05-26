Reata's omaveloxolone gets FDA priority review for rare neuromuscular disorder
May 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Reata Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RETA) omaveloxolone to treat patients with Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
- FA is a rare genetic, progressive and degenerative neuromuscular disorder.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 30.
- Under the FDA's priority review the agency expects to make a decision on an application within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
- The company said its new drug application, which was accepted for review, was backed by data from MOXIe part 2 trial and the MOXIe part 1 and MOXIe extension trials.
- Reata added that, if approved, omaveloxolone would Be the first approved therapy for FA in the U.S.