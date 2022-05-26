Russia cuts interest rate 300 bps to 11% as inflation eases to 17.5%
May 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate on Thursday by 300 basis points to 11.00% as inflationary pressures are easing "on the back of the ruble exchange rate dynamics."
- The Russian ruble is dropping 4.2% against the U.S. dollar early Thursday morning, New York time.
- Inflation has slowed to 17.5%, as estimated on May 20, from an annual rate of 17.8% in April, a faster decline than the Bank of Russia's April forecast, it said in a statement.
- "Funds continue to flow into fixed-term ruble deposits while lending activity remains weak. This limits proinflationary risks and makes it necessary to ease monetary conditions," The Bank of Russia said in statement.
- The central bank forecasts that annual inflation will drop to 5.0%-7.0% in 2023 and to 4% in 2024.
- While a large number of countries have imposed heavy sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said last weekend that the kingdom plans to "work out an agreement with OPEC+... which includes Russia."
- Also note that earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department doesn't plan to renew a license that allowed Russia to pay its debtholders through American banks.