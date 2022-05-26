Burlington Stores hires new CFO
May 26, 2022
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has appointed Kristin Wolfe as CFO, effective August 1, 2022.
- Current CFO John Crimmins will step down from the role on August 31, 2022, but has agreed to provide consulting services to the company through the end of February 2023.
- Wolfe joins Burlington from Ross Stores, Inc., where she served in a wide range of financial, strategic and operational roles, most recently as Ross Stores' Group SVP, Corporate Finance of Ross Stores from 2021 through her resignation in May 2022.
- In other news, BURL reported its Q1 results today that missed Wall Street estimates
- Shares are down 7% in reaction to the news