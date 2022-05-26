Burlington Stores hires new CFO

May 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has appointed Kristin Wolfe as CFO, effective August 1, 2022.
  • Current CFO John Crimmins will step down from the role on August 31, 2022, but has agreed to provide consulting services to the company through the end of February 2023.
  • Wolfe joins Burlington from Ross Stores, Inc., where she served in a wide range of financial, strategic and operational roles, most recently as Ross Stores' Group SVP, Corporate Finance of Ross Stores from 2021 through her resignation in May 2022.
  • In other news, BURL reported its Q1 results today that missed Wall Street estimates
  • Shares are down 7% in reaction to the news
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.